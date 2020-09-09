PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers Nation is showering Ryan Shazier with support after he announced his retirement.

Wednesday morning football fans watched the emotional farewell on twitter.

“I’m here today to make sure the world knows how much I still love football. How grateful I am for everything football gave me,” said Shazier.

After suffering a 2017 spinal cord injury and beating the odds, Steelers star linebacker Ryan Shazier is leaving the game.

“When you play the game of football the way I did, you convince yourself you’re superman. That nothing can stop you. But the moment I got hurt I stopped being superman,” said Shazier.

Number 50 will be missed by fans.

An emotional #Steelers GM Kevin Colbert wanted time to wish Ryan Shazier well on his retirement zoom. Never said, 'why me?' You can retire from the game of football, but you can never retire from being a Pittsburgh Steeler." And thank you for sharing your life and career with us” — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 9, 2020

“He cheered for every single player. It was really good to see him on the field,” said Marie Lee, owner of PGH Sports, who sold his merchandise.

Darnell Harding, a local barber, told KDKA “by me playing ball and having experience, I think the guy is a greatest of all time.”

Shazier found success off the field too.

Proud of you Brother! Grateful I got to be in the huddle with you and watch you become the Player and Man you are. Keep inspiring others with your positivity, hard work, and kindness. You’re a 💎 https://t.co/gqIg2ll8jD — Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) September 9, 2020

In 2019 Shazier launched the Shalieve Foundation, funding outpatient care for people with spinal cord injuries.

Shazier is also a member and ambassador of the National Alopecia Areata Foundation and has inspired millions of people to love the way they look.

“I think that’s an inspiration for us all whether we have alopecia or not just showing if you have your mind set on a goal you can achieve it,” Gary Sherwood, NAAP, said.

The world has not seen the last of Ryan Shazier.

He announced on Twitter he is excited to explore new challenges and promises fans will know soon about his plans for the future.