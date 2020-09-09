Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Resources Council is hosting its final three chemical collections of the year.
The collections will take place at the South Park Wave Pool next weekend, Brady’s Run Recycling Center on October 10, and the North Park Wave Pool on October 31.
Household chemicals that are hard to recycle, including paint, automotive fluids, and pesticides can be recycled for a $20 fee.
Those looking to recycle these items do have to register in advance and that can be done on the PRC website.
You must log in to post a comment.