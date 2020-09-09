By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn State Athletics has paused team activities for “several programs” after the university’s latest round of coronavirus testing.
Penn State Athletics conduced 920 coronavirus tests between Aug. 31 and Sept. 4 with 48 student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19, according to PennLive.
“These results represent a 5.0 percent positivity rate for Penn State Athletics and have set in motion many of our established protocols. Based on these results and out of an abundance of caution, Penn State Athletics has paused team activities for several programs and initiated standard isolation and precautionary quarantine. Contact tracing is being performed and there is no evidence to suggest COVID-19 was transmitted during practice or training activities,” Penn State said in a release.
The university did not say which programs were impacted.
