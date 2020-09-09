Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Ross Township police are mourning the passing of a K-9.
Police announced the death of K-9 Jimy on Facebook. They say he passed unexpectedly after emergency surgery Wednesday.
“Jimy was a great and valuable member of this department and will be sadly missed,” police say.
K-9 Jimy served Ross Township residents for three years.
“Please keep Officer Allenbaugh and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” police wrote.
