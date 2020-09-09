FREEDOM, Pa. (KDKA) – Vice President Mike Pence took the stage in Freedom by saying he was there for one reason: to get four more years for President Donald Trump. That was met with cheers and applause from the crowd of roughly 200 gathered in Beaver County.

During his visit to the Pittsburgh area, the vice president first participated in a roundtable discussion in Westmoreland County, followed by a brief speech to a group of a few hundred supporters. Then he headed to Freedom, Pa. for a campaign event.

“I’m here for one reason, 4 more years in Pennsylvania.” – Vice President Mike Pence @KDKA pic.twitter.com/bkO7gWDGLf — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) September 9, 2020

Pence says jobs is the legacy of the last 3 1/2 years and he spoke directly to the manufacturing workers in the crowd to continue supporting the president. He also touched on the coronavirus pandemic and believes a viable vaccine will be available before the end of the year.

But the overall message was about voter turnout in November. In his speech to the crowd, Pence says Pennsylvania and blue collar workers are crucial to the November election.

#NEW The Vice President spent about 30 minutes talking to this crowd in Freedom. He’s now exiting the stage and will fly back to the Capital from Pittsburgh. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/mgTTJuqnuB — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) September 9, 2020

“Every day our president has been fighting to expand the reach of the American dream to every American of every race and creed. I’ve been with him every step of the way and I promise you, he never stops fighting. And President Donald Trump has never stopped fighting for you, so now it’s our turn to fight for him,” said Vice President Pence.

Following those remarks, the vice president went out to the crowd to talk to supporters.

#DEVELOPING The stage is set in Freedom for a campaign stop by Vice President Mike Pence. The program has been pushed back about 30 minutes and event organizers hope to have the VP on stage within the next hour. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ZOFRToI0dy — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) September 9, 2020

The event started about an hour late – so everyone was in the heat and sun for an extended period of time. KDKA saw several people taken out on stretchers and put in ambulances because of the heat.