AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Some Ambridge Area School District students could get more than a year of free internet service.
Comcast and the Ambridge School District are partnering to give eligible families 13 months of internet service, free of charge.
The district bought 11 months of internet service.
The other two months come from Comcast’s Internet Essentials program designed for low-income families to get internet access. In response to the pandemic, Comcast is offering two months of access free to families that apply before the end of the year.
Some of the eligibility criteria includes being eligible for public assistance programs and a resident within an area covered by Comcast.
If you’re a Ambridge Area School District family and want to know if you qualify, you can call your principal. Applicants outside the district can learn more here.
