PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Parents be warned: there is a new challenge on social media that could be dangerous for children.

Medical experts are warning parents about the Benadryl challenge, which encourages teens and young adults to consume excessive amounts of the drug, known generically as diphenhydramine, which can cause hallucinations in high doses.

Dr. Brian Lamb of Allegheny Health Network told KDKA, “They’re probably taking anywhere from 10 to 20 pills to try and get the side effects.”

Once consumed, people are recording and uploading their high on TikTok.

The hallucinations are more than a side effect.

“You are actually overdosing to try and get these symptoms,” said Dr. Lamb.

The popular trend comes with dangerous and potentially deadly consequences.

“There may have been a few deaths already: They’re still looking into that and investigating to see if these were actually caused by the Tik Tok challenge.”

This may be new for social media, but health scares, including seizures, from the allergy medication are a common concern for the Pittsburgh Poison Center.

“Last year across the country we saw 9,000 different cases reported to the poison center,” Dr. Michael Lynch with the Pittsburgh Poison Center told KDKA.

The center shared a stern warning about the Benadryl challenge.

“It’s not fun or funny and unfortunately it can often end up being tragic,” said Dr. Lynch

The app is apparently pulling down videos of the challenge, experts said.

The Pittsburgh Poison Center recommends parents limit the amount of medicine in the house. They also encourage parents to share the dangers of over-the-counter medications with their kids.

Some stores will card customers before purchasing Benadryl and other medications.

If you have any questions, contact the Pittsburgh Poison Center’s 24-hour emergency line at 1-800-222-1222.