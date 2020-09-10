SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Communities are getting creative during the coronavirus pandemic to find unique ways to connect with neighbors and bring about positivity.

At Pinnacle Pointe in South Fayette, all you need to do is look down at the ground to see a spirited display.

Selvapriya Sahadevan, an artist and teacher who lives in the neighborhood, came up with the idea for driveway chalk art. She gave the event a hashtag, #drivewaychalkart, to create similar movements in other local neighborhoods.

On a recent weekend, dozens of families participated by creating chalk drawings on their sidewalks and driveways. Later, there was a walking tour, and the South Fayette Library handed out prizes.

“There’s a lot happening around us, like this pandemic,” said Sahadevan. “A lot of hatred, a lot of people feeling lonely, left out. So before the summer ends, I wanted to bring everybody together and bring out their spirits.”

Young children and grandparents participated in the fun, too.

“The thought of bringing everyone together and doing something together is a very good feeling,” Sahadevan said.

KDKA wants to hear your positive stories. Click here to share.