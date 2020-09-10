By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh police honored two men who waded into waist-deep water to rescue a 90-year-old man from a flooded car last summer.
John Messina and Paul McComb helped Harold Gold get out of his car on Banksville Road last July. The two men moved through the water, rescued Gold from his car and carried him away from the flooding.
“What I witnessed that day makes me proud to be from Pittsburgh. John Messina and Paul McComb embody the selflessness and compassion that makes the City of Pittsburgh special. I thank them and commend them for putting their own safety at risk to help a fellow Pittsburgher in need,” said commander John Fisher in a release.
Both Messina and McComb received the Pittsburgh Police Bureau of Police’s Citation of Honor and the Recognition of Excellence.
“The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police thanks them both for their courageous efforts in saving a life,” the police said on Facebook.
