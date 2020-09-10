By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf has received the Hubert H. Humphrey Award for public service.
The American Political Science Association Hubert H. Humphrey Award was given to the Democratic governor yesterday during a virtual ceremony at the association’s annual meeting honoring public service by political scientists.
Honored to receive the @APSAtweets Hubert H. Humphrey Award.
I'm not a career politician, but I've always felt a deep call to service. It's an honor to have that service recognized by such a distinguished organization.
Proud to serve my fellow Pennsylvanians as their governor. https://t.co/Oqk83Tw7AY
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) September 10, 2020
“I am honored to receive the Hubert H. Humphrey Award,” said Gov. Wolf in a statement.
“Though I am not a career politician, I have always felt a deep call to service, and it is a great honor to have that service recognized by such a distinguished organization. I am proud to serve my fellow Pennsylvanians as their governor.”
The governor’s office said it all started when Wolf interrupted his undergrad studies at Dartmouth to spend two years serving in the peace corps in India before getting his doctorate at MIT. He then returned to York County to work for his family business. He became governor in 2015.
Former recipients of the award include Condoleezza Rice, Susan E. Rice, Henry G. Cisneros, Mark Hatfield, Madeline Albright, Donna E. Shalala, Brent Scowcroft and Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
