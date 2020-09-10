By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County school district is reporting a case of coronavirus.
A letter from the superintendent of the Hempfield Area School District says a high school student last in class on Sept. 1 tested positive for COVID-19.
The district says anyone in close contact — defined as within 6 feet for 15 or more minutes — was contacted last night.
“The exposure was minimal as students are seated six feet apart in classrooms,” the letter reads.
“The continued implementation of safety measures, such as wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing, and hand washing, are critical in reducing the risk of spread.”
The district tells parents if their children are experiencing any coronavirus symptoms, they should be kept at home and parents should call their doctors. If a family member tests positive for COVID-19, families should tell the school nurse or principal.
