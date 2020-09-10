By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Wednesday that his office has shut down price gouging efforts at The Medicine Shoppe in Jeanette.

According to Shapiro’s office, they had received tips alleging the store had been selling masks and hand sanitizer in excess of 20% of the average price of what they were selling for in the affected area a week prior to March 6.

“Since March my office has been hard at work holding those who would take advantage of the pandemic to make a profit accountable,” Shapiro said. “Our work has not slowed or stopped. We are still in a state of emergency, and for as long as that remains the case, Pennsylvanians have a right to purchase life-saving goods at reasonable prices. I want to encourage Pennsylvanians who see suspicious price increases on products like groceries and medicine to contact my office.”

The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General entered into an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance after hearing of these complaints.

It was learned The Medicine Shoppe had made at least 267 transactions in which these products were sold at a markup.

Customers that purchased N95 masks, KN95 masks, and 2 oz. bottles of hand sanitizer could be eligible for restitution and can file a consumer complaint form along with their receipt for the purchase if it was made between March 6 and September 9. The forms must be submitted by November 9 to be considered.

The consumer complaint form can be found on the Office of the Attorney General’s website.