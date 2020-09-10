By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) — Morgantown leaders have issued an order prohibiting parties and social gatherings in two neighborhoods near West Virginia University.
The order takes effect at midnight on Sept. 11 to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
“This restriction does not limit residents and their family members from using their residential property, nor does it limit deliveries, maintenance, repairs, or other regular business at these properties. All other nonresidents are prohibited from gathering at these residential units,” West Virginia University said in a release.
People could be fined up to $500 for parties and gatherings, and WVU officials are blaming student house parties for a spike in coronavirus cases.
