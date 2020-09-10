By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of General Services will auction more than 600 vehicles at an event in October.

The auction will take place, with coronavirus protections in place, on Oct. 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Kion Keystone Pennsylvania in Grantville. The Department of General Services says the auction will include motorcycles, trucks, SUVs, sedans and other vehicles.

“As part of efforts to ensure a safe auction environment, in-person access on the day of the auction will be limited to registered public buyers only, with no guests, and all registered dealers will be required to bid via simulcast. Masks and social distancing will be required for entry on preview days and the day of the auction. Masks and sanitizing products will be available for those who arrive without them. No food or beverage service will be provided at the auction site,” a release said.

Registration begins Oct. 8 at the auction site in Grantville. Click here for more.