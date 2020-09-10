CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 54 More Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 10,969
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The discussion will focus on the challenges Pennsylvanians are facing ahead of the November election.
Filed Under:Election 2020, Local TV, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania News, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Town Hall

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will be taking part in a virtual town hall event hosted by Sen. Bernie Sanders this evening.

The town hall is for the people of Pennsylvania.

The discussion will focus on the challenges Pennsylvanians are facing ahead of the November election.

Sen. Sanders has hosted similar town halls in West Virginia, Kentucky, Wisconsin and other states.

Other guests include other political candidates, union leaders and representatives from other organizations.

The town hall will be streamed on Sen. Sanders’ website.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments