By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will be taking part in a virtual town hall event hosted by Sen. Bernie Sanders this evening.
The town hall is for the people of Pennsylvania.
The discussion will focus on the challenges Pennsylvanians are facing ahead of the November election.
Sen. Sanders has hosted similar town halls in West Virginia, Kentucky, Wisconsin and other states.
Other guests include other political candidates, union leaders and representatives from other organizations.
The town hall will be streamed on Sen. Sanders’ website.
