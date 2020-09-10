By KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Serra Catholic High School is moving to online learning after two students tested positive for coronavirus.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced the news on Thursday. The school building will remain closed through Monday, and all sports programs through the weekend are suspended.

The diocese says the students who tested positive are quarantining and not showing symptoms of COVID-19. Those who came into close contact with the students will be notified and are required to quarantine, the diocese says.

“This is a challenging time for all involved. While Serra Catholic has made extraordinary efforts to fully screen each person entering the building, maintain social distancing standards, carefully monitor mask-wearing and conduct regular cleaning and disinfecting practices, this virus poses extreme difficulties. Fortunately, the school has in place a solid virtual learning environment where our curriculum can be fully implemented, even in times when we have to be closed to ensure the safety of everyone in our school,” said principal Tim Chirdon in a release.