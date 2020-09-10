CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 54 More Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 10,969
Police say the victim was stabbed in the hand and chest.By Shelby Cassesse
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — SWAT officers are on the scene after a stabbing in Pittsburgh’s West End.

(Photo Credit: Shelby Cassesse/KDKA)

Officers responded Thursday night to the 900 block of Wilhelm Street in Elliott after the stabbing. Police say the victim was stabbed in the hand and chest but remained on the scene.

Police say the victim came out of the house but not the suspect. Police do not know if the suspect is still on the scene.

Shelby Cassesse

