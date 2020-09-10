PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A company that has been accused of taking thousands of dollars from homeowners for improvement projects and never completing them has filed for bankruptcy.
Three Rivers Decks And Porches has officially filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller first reported on Three Rivers Decks and Porches on Aug. 27 when it was learned the company had been credibly accused of promising home improvement for 18 separate projects, accepting payment, never completing the work, and dodging the phone calls from the clients.
Matthew Walker officially filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy on Sept. 1.
RELATED STORIES:
The Attorney General’s Office has told KDKA that the number of complaints received related to Three Rivers Decks and Porches has now increased to 20.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.