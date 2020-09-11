CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases, Countywide Total Tops 11,000 And Death Toll Reaches 360
The Allegheny County Health Department issues a COVID-19 update daily at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 100 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,134 test results and two additional deaths this Friday.

Of today’s 100 cases, 98 are confirmed and two are probable.

New cases range in age from 4 months to 94 years with a median age of 21 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests range from Aug. 24 through Sept. 10.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 11,069 since March.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

There have been 1,053 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 273 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 104 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands at 360. The two most recent deaths both associated with a long-term care facility. Also, both patients were in their 80s with dates of death of Aug. 23 and Aug. 31.

Health officials say, as of Thursday’s report, 160,602 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

