SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Both President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will visit the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville today.

While details on each visit are limited, President Trump will be in attendance for the ceremony and Mr. Biden will be at the memorial in the afternoon.

This year’s ceremony will be nothing like the ones in years previous.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the service will be shortened and closed to the public.

The service usually lasts 90 minutes will only be 20.

That will begin at 9:45 a.m. and there will be no keynote speaker or musicians, but the names of the passengers and the crew will be read aloud.

Also happening today, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is holding a “Towers of Light” tribute at the memorial and it will remain lit through Saturday morning.

That beam of light can be seen from as far as 60 miles away.

The foundation’s mission is to honor first responders, like firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life while trying to save others on September 11, 2001.

Despite the ceremony being closed to the public, it can be live-streamed online thanks to a partnership between the Flight 93 Memorial and EarthCam.