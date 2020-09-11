Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two county plumbing inspectors were taken into custody and are facing charges for tampering with records.
On Thursday, Michael O’Toole and Timothy Chelosky were taken into custody.
In late June, the Allegheny County Health Department was alerted to the potential falsification of plumbing inspections. Once they were alerted, they requested the assistance of county police, and an investigation was opened.
The investigation found that O’Toole and Chelosky had falsified plumbing records.
O’Toole is facing 11 felony counts of tampering with public records or information and Chelosky is facing four of the same charges.
Both are currently being housed at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.
