By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Flight 93 National Memorial has decided after consulting with the Families of Flight 93 that they will live stream the September 11 ceremony in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Today, President Donald Trump, Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt, and others will attend the ceremony to remember the 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93.

“After consulting with the U.S. Office of Public Health and the Families of Flight 93, I believe this closure will minimize overcrowding and allow for a safe Memorial observance during this unprecedented time,” said Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent, Stephen M. Clark.

The live stream of the 90-minute ceremony will be offered by EarthCam and it will be free to watch, beginning at 9:45 a.m. with the “Moment of Remembrance.”

You can tune into the livestream and get more information on the ceremony on the National Park Service website.