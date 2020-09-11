Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Bun Affleck

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This handsome leading man is Bun Affleck. He is a very friendly rabbit who loves to be petted and will sit next to you all day long if you’ll let him! Bun Affleck enjoys many different snacks including parsley, lettuce, pumpkin, pineapple and bananas. This silly, young bunny has plenty of energy and loves to race around and jump in the air. Bun Affleck would prefer to join a family with kids 13 years or older.

To find out more about how to adopt Bun Affleck, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Stormy

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Stormy was left behind when his owners moved. The people who bought the house found him. He was very happy to see them.

Stormy is friendly and good with dogs, cats and kids. In fact, he was around a 10-year-old boy.

Stormy is between 2- and 3-years-old and is house trained, neutered and has all of his shots.

To find out more about how to adopt Stormy, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

