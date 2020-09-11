PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With students returning to school, this also means the return of high school sports.

This especially means the return of high school football, one of, if not the most, popular high school sports.

However, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, high school games in western Pennsylvania are going to look a lot different.

Several districts have made alterations to make it possible for fans to see the action under the Friday night lights.

RELATED: High Schools Look For New Ways To Bring Friday Night Lights Experience To Fans

For North Allegheny, they’ve spent $300,000 in order to make sure games can be watched online.

They’ve installed four new cameras, implemented an instant replay system, and coaching interviews to live-stream on the school district’s website since fans will not be in attendance.

A limit of 250 people for outdoor gathers is still in place for Pennsylvania.

Down the road at McKeesport, the cost to the district is $250 to make it possible to stream games online.

Few fans will be allowed to watch the game live but with strict social distancing practices in place.

In order to keep the number of fans limited, tickets are being sold online.

The way in which schools allow high school football will vary from district to district. Some will give a limited amount of tickets to players, band members, and cheerleaders.