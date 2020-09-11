CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases, Countywide Total Tops 11,000 And Death Toll Reaches 360
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
You can find all the latest scores right here!
Filed Under:Football, High School Football, High School Football Scores, Know The Score, WPIAL, WPIAL Scores

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

Apollo-Ridge 44, Ligonier Valley 7

Armstrong 21, Indiana 7

Avella 20, Monessen 7

Avonworth 35, Quaker Valley 0

Belle Vernon 20, McKeesport 0

(Photo Credit: Mike Darnay/Mon Valley Independent)

Bellwood-Antis 36, Northern Bedford 14

Bethlehem Center 20, Waynesburg Central 7

Blue Mountain 35, Schuylkill Haven 0

Brentwood 33, Seton-LaSalle 21

Burrell 22, Valley 13

California 27, Bentworth 7

Carlynton def. Sto-Rox, forfeit

Carmichaels 41, Jefferson-Morgan 6

Central Cambria 49, Forest Hills 22

Central Columbia 28, Lewisburg 7

Central Mountain 33, Shikellamy 6

Central Valley 51, Hopewell 2

Chartiers Valley 34, Montour 7

Claysburg-Kimmel 38, Moshannon Valley 13

Danville 49, Mifflinburg 7

East Allegheny 42, Brownsville 0

Eisenhower 47, Union City 0

Fort Leboeuf 48, Fairview 0

Gateway 41, Franklin Regional 7

Girard 42, Mercyhurst Prep 21

Glendale 28, Everett 0

Hempfield Area 28, Norwin 14

Homer-Center 46, United 12

Iroquois 55, Seneca 30

Jersey Shore 41, Shamokin 7

Juniata Valley 36, West Branch 7

Keystone Oaks 49, Ambridge 7

Laurel 14, Neshannock 7

Lehighton 40, Panther Valley 12

Mars 35, Hampton 13

McGuffey 7, Washington 6

Meadville 45, Titusville 6

Mohawk 45, Ellwood City 0

Montoursville 56, Midd-West 7

Muncy 32, South Williamsport 7

North Schuylkill 50, Jim Thorpe 21

Northern Cambria 40, Bishop Carroll 7

Oil City 68, Franklin 6

Penn Cambria 23, Bishop McCort 7

Penns Manor 30, Blairsville 17

Philipsburg-Osceola 35, Huntingdon 20

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45, Canon-McMillan 17

Pittsburgh North Catholic 55, Derry 7

Pottsville Nativity 31, Pottsville 21

Redbank Valley 44, Curwensville 0

Reynolds 27, West Middlesex 20

Saegertown 13, Cochranton 6

Selinsgrove 42, Milton 6

Shippensburg 42, Dover 14

Slippery Rock 27, Sharon 7

South Fayette 42, Dover, Ohio 14

Tamaqua 49, Shenandoah Valley 7

Thomas Jefferson 52, West Mifflin 0

Tri-Valley 36, Pine Grove 20

Tussey Mountain 35, Meyersdale 21

Tyrone 21, Bellefonte 13

Wellsboro 48, Cowanesque Valley 6

West Greene 43, Mapletown 8

Western Beaver 15, South Side 9

Williamsport 43, Nanticoke Area 18

Wyoming Area 30, Riverside 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Altoona vs. Allderdice, ppd.

Loyalsock vs. Southern Columbia, ccd.

Meyersdale vs. Ferndale, ccd.

Middletown vs. Line Mountain, ccd.

Norristown vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh, ccd.

North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley, ppd.

Phoenixville vs. Upper Moreland, ccd.

Pottstown vs. Octorara, ccd.

Shady Side Academy vs. Summit Academy, ppd.

Waynesboro vs. Gettysburg, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Comments