PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!
SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:
Apollo-Ridge 44, Ligonier Valley 7
Armstrong 21, Indiana 7
Avella 20, Monessen 7
Avonworth 35, Quaker Valley 0
Belle Vernon 20, McKeesport 0
Bellwood-Antis 36, Northern Bedford 14
Bethlehem Center 20, Waynesburg Central 7
Blue Mountain 35, Schuylkill Haven 0
Brentwood 33, Seton-LaSalle 21
Burrell 22, Valley 13
California 27, Bentworth 7
Carlynton def. Sto-Rox, forfeit
Carmichaels 41, Jefferson-Morgan 6
Central Cambria 49, Forest Hills 22
Central Columbia 28, Lewisburg 7
Central Mountain 33, Shikellamy 6
Central Valley 51, Hopewell 2
Chartiers Valley 34, Montour 7
Claysburg-Kimmel 38, Moshannon Valley 13
Danville 49, Mifflinburg 7
East Allegheny 42, Brownsville 0
Eisenhower 47, Union City 0
Fort Leboeuf 48, Fairview 0
Gateway 41, Franklin Regional 7
Girard 42, Mercyhurst Prep 21
Glendale 28, Everett 0
Hempfield Area 28, Norwin 14
Homer-Center 46, United 12
Iroquois 55, Seneca 30
Jersey Shore 41, Shamokin 7
Juniata Valley 36, West Branch 7
Keystone Oaks 49, Ambridge 7
Laurel 14, Neshannock 7
Lehighton 40, Panther Valley 12
Mars 35, Hampton 13
McGuffey 7, Washington 6
Meadville 45, Titusville 6
Mohawk 45, Ellwood City 0
Montoursville 56, Midd-West 7
Muncy 32, South Williamsport 7
North Schuylkill 50, Jim Thorpe 21
Northern Cambria 40, Bishop Carroll 7
Oil City 68, Franklin 6
Penn Cambria 23, Bishop McCort 7
Penns Manor 30, Blairsville 17
Philipsburg-Osceola 35, Huntingdon 20
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45, Canon-McMillan 17
Pittsburgh North Catholic 55, Derry 7
Pottsville Nativity 31, Pottsville 21
Redbank Valley 44, Curwensville 0
Reynolds 27, West Middlesex 20
Saegertown 13, Cochranton 6
Selinsgrove 42, Milton 6
Shippensburg 42, Dover 14
Slippery Rock 27, Sharon 7
South Fayette 42, Dover, Ohio 14
Tamaqua 49, Shenandoah Valley 7
Thomas Jefferson 52, West Mifflin 0
Tri-Valley 36, Pine Grove 20
Tussey Mountain 35, Meyersdale 21
Tyrone 21, Bellefonte 13
Wellsboro 48, Cowanesque Valley 6
West Greene 43, Mapletown 8
Western Beaver 15, South Side 9
Williamsport 43, Nanticoke Area 18
Wyoming Area 30, Riverside 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Altoona vs. Allderdice, ppd.
Loyalsock vs. Southern Columbia, ccd.
Meyersdale vs. Ferndale, ccd.
Middletown vs. Line Mountain, ccd.
Norristown vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh, ccd.
North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley, ppd.
Phoenixville vs. Upper Moreland, ccd.
Pottstown vs. Octorara, ccd.
Shady Side Academy vs. Summit Academy, ppd.
Waynesboro vs. Gettysburg, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
You must log in to post a comment.