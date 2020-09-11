By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — Joe Biden made a stop at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department to deliver on a promise he made years ago.

On Sept. 11, the former vice president paid a visit to the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Co. Station 627, delivering a Bundt cake, pastries and beer. Biden said the last time he’d visited, he’d promised to bring beer — and he came through, presenting two six-packs to a group of firefighters, to cheers.

Biden visited the fire station before in 2012.

“I keep my promises,” Biden said, according to pool reports.

Joe and his wife, Jill, also visited a large wooden cross that was draped with an American flag while firefighters and their families watched, according to pool reports.

Earlier in the day, Joe Biden visited the Flight 93 National Memorial for a ceremony, which marked the 19th anniversary at the Somerset County field where the passengers of Flight 93 overtook their hijackers and brought down their plane on Sept. 11, 2001. Both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden were in Shanksville on Friday.

The 2,200-acre Flight 93 National Memorial marks the spot in rural Pennsylvania where the hijacked flight crashed, killing all 40 people on board. Three other planes hijacked that day were crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.

