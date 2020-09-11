CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases, Countywide Total Tops 11,000 And Death Toll Reaches 360
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Seneca Valley senior Sarah Widenhofer and Dorseyville Middle School eighth-grader Johnny will have their pictures on display.
Filed Under:Beaver County, Dorseyville, Down Syndrome, Local TV, Seneca Valley, Seneca Valley High School

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Pittsburgh-area students will be featured in a National Down Syndrome Society video.

Seneca Valley senior Sarah Widenhofer and Dorseyville Middle School eighth-grader Johnny will have their pictures on display during the annual Times Square presentation Saturday. The photos highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome.

(Photo Credit: Provided)

The presentation promotes the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome. Johnny and Widenhofer are two of the 500 photos that will appear in the video.

“Sarah is a clear example of a student not letting her disability get in the way of her abilities,” said Jerry Miller, Seneca Valley special education director, in a release.

“Really with any disability, see the ability and not the disability, and you’ll see so much more coming out of that person,” said Sue Conroy, Johnny’s mother.

Comments