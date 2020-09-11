By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Pittsburgh-area students will be featured in a National Down Syndrome Society video.
Seneca Valley senior Sarah Widenhofer and Dorseyville Middle School eighth-grader Johnny will have their pictures on display during the annual Times Square presentation Saturday. The photos highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome.
The presentation promotes the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome. Johnny and Widenhofer are two of the 500 photos that will appear in the video.
“Sarah is a clear example of a student not letting her disability get in the way of her abilities,” said Jerry Miller, Seneca Valley special education director, in a release.
“Really with any disability, see the ability and not the disability, and you’ll see so much more coming out of that person,” said Sue Conroy, Johnny’s mother.
