By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,008 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday and 17 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 142,885 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 100 cases and two more deaths, and Centre County is reporting an increase of 137 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, is 151,264 with 5,106 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 30,855 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Thursday. According to the state Health Department that’s the most test results reported in one day to date. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,837.

There are 1,652,028 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

Here is the full age breakdown of patients who have tested positive across the state:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 12% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older.

The state health department numbers show there are 21,759 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 4,727 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 26,486. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,290 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,009 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

