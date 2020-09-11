By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Nick Bjugstad to the Minnesota Wild.
The Penguins acquired a condition 2021 draft pick in exchange for the forward, the team announced Friday. Michael Russo, who covers the Wild for The Atheltic, says it is a condition seventh-round pick.
The conditional pick will give the Penguins five picks in the 2021 draft.
Pittsburgh says it is retaining a portion of Bjugstad’s salary for the 2020-21 season.
