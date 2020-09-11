By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a stolen vehicle with three juveniles inside led police on a chase Friday morning.
A large law enforcement presence converged in a North Side neighborhood this morning. It happened around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Brahm, Radner and Rostock Streets.
Police say it started when a stolen vehicle was spotted near Rhine Place. A plainclothes detective turned on his lights and sirens started following the stolen vehicle, but stopped when it got onto I-279.
That’s when the driver pulled over and he and another passenger got out, running into the woods while a third male stayed behind. All three were juveniles, police say.
Officers caught up with one of the kids who had run from the stolen vehicle and he was arrested. The second juvenile who ran wasn’t immediately found.
There was a gun magazine inside the vehicle, police say.
Police are investigating.
