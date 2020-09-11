Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person has been flown from the scene of a crash in Butler County.
911 dispatchers say the call for a crash involving a semi truck and a car on Sarver Road in Buffalo Township came in at 1:16 Friday afternoon.
The driver of the vehicle was entrapped, but was freed to be flown to the hospital.
Dispatchers say the crash brought down live wires, forcing a closure of Sarver Road.
There’s no word on the victim’s condition or what led to the crash.
