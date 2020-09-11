CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 54 More Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 10,969
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – To support the Downtown small business community hard hit by COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has created a unique shopping event called ‘Shopopoly,’ loosely based on the classic game, Monopoly.

The event encourages Pittsburghers to visit stores throughout Downtown, get a stamp on their free game card at participating stores, and then be entered to win prizes, ranging from retailer gift cards to exclusive dinners and hotel stays to a $2500 piece of jewelry provided by Rothschild Trading & Brooks Diamonds.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 12, between noon and 4:00 p.m. with over 20 Downtown retailers participating.

Those retailers include Sinful Sweets, Nicholas Coffee & Tea Co., Steel City 306 Forbes Boutique & Brow Bar, Heinz Healey’s, PG&H, Boutique La Passerelle, Peter Lawrence, Market Street Grocery, Joseph Orlando Clothiers, love, Pittsburgh, Fresh Nostalgia, Larrimore’s, Oliver Flower Shop, Brooks Diamonds, Inkwell at Oxford, Rothschild/Broffs, Milk Shake Factory, Heidi Optics, and Rock ‘n’ Joe Coffee.

‘Shopopoly’ game players need only visit 3 participating stores to be entered.

You can learn more about the game on the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership’s website!

