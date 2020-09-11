CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases, Countywide Total Tops 11,000 And Death Toll Reaches 360
Police arrived to Ardmore Boulevard and Marlboro Avenue on the morning of July 26 to find a man shot in the head inside his car.
Wilkinsburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A 23-year-old is now behind bars for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Wilkinsburg.

Jordan Cobb has been arrested in the shooting death of 27-year-old Cortez Lucas. Cobb is facing charges of criminal homicide, firearm violations and tampering with evidence.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

The shooting happened on July 26. Police and medics were called to Ardmore Boulevard and Marlboro Avenue in Wilkinsburg around 11:30 that morning.

Police tell KDKA a person in a sedan shot a 27-year-old man in the head. The victim was found in his own vehicle and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman/KDKA)

Police say the sedan then fled up Marlboro Avenue. In total, eight shots were fired.

Cobb is being held in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

