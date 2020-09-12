Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) – Protesters took the streets of Elizabeth Borough for a Black Lives Matter march on Saturday.
As they made their way through the town, tempers began to flare as one protester clashed with armed residents.
Those residents told the protester they were there to protect property.
According to the protesters, they have had incidents like this one in the past.
Overall, the demonstration remained peaceful and without incident.
