CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 57 More Cases, Countywide Total Over 11,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Mt. Lebanon have arrested two suspects for a string of car break-ins that took place on Friday morning.
Filed Under:Car Break-Ins, Local TV, Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Police Department, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two suspects have been arrested for a string of car break-ins in Mt. Lebanon.

According to police, numerous cars had been robbed and one was stolen in the Sunset Hills are early on Friday morning.

The two men are facing multiple charges related to the break-ins.

Police were able to recover the stolen vehicle, but they are continuing to investigate.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them if they are missing any possessions or if they have any doorbell camera footage that could help the investigation.

Comments