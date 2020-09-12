Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two suspects have been arrested for a string of car break-ins in Mt. Lebanon.
According to police, numerous cars had been robbed and one was stolen in the Sunset Hills are early on Friday morning.
The two men are facing multiple charges related to the break-ins.
Police were able to recover the stolen vehicle, but they are continuing to investigate.
They are asking anyone with information to contact them if they are missing any possessions or if they have any doorbell camera footage that could help the investigation.
