PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been six months since the Coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

In that time, more than 192,000 Americans have died.

An influential model often cited by the White House is predicting that the pandemic is going to get a whole lot worse.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington is predicting that 412,000 Americans are going to die from the Coronavirus by January 1, 2021.

That’s an increase of 5,000 more people from the projection they made last week.

Johns Hopkins University reports about 192,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 so far.

Doing the math, that’s 223,000 deaths predicted in the next three and 1/2 months.

December is shaping up to be especially deadly — an average of about 3,000 people will die per day.

The organization says this is due to the winter season kicking in, people not wearing masks, and becoming less vigilant.

Researchers say consistent mask-wearing could save about 70,000 lives.

Locally here in Pennsylvania, the organization predicts that nearly 17,000 Pennsylvanians will die by the end of the year.

That number could climb as high as 22,000 people.

If people follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks, that figure could drop to around 10,000.

As of right now, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting around 7,800 deaths within the state due to COVID-19.