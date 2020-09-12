CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 57 More Cases, Countywide Total Over 11,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Pittsburgh Police say a man vandalized Freedom Corner on Friday night.
Filed Under:Freedom Corner, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Vandalism

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection to vandalism at Freedom Corner on Friday night.

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police

According to the surveillance video, the man vandalized items, including a tent, which had been organized in the corner of the square. He briefly walked away but then returned to throw more items on the sidewalk and in the street.

Public works crews helped clean the debris on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 at 412-255-2827.

Comments