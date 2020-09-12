Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection to vandalism at Freedom Corner on Friday night.
According to the surveillance video, the man vandalized items, including a tent, which had been organized in the corner of the square. He briefly walked away but then returned to throw more items on the sidewalk and in the street.
Public works crews helped clean the debris on Saturday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 at 412-255-2827.
