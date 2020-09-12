Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH/PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Miles Sanders is donning a helmet with Antwon Rose II’s name on the back it for the Eagles’ season opener on Sunday, according to a USA Today report.
Sanders posted a photo of the helmet to Instagram on Friday. Sanders grew up in Pittsburgh and attended Woodland Hills School District, the same school district Rose II attended.
However, Sanders’ game status is questionable due to a hamstring injury.
