By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH/PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Miles Sanders is donning a helmet with Antwon Rose II’s name on the back it for the Eagles’ season opener on Sunday, according to a USA Today report.

(Photo Credit: Miles Sanders/Instagram)

Sanders posted a photo of the helmet to Instagram on Friday. Sanders grew up in Pittsburgh and attended Woodland Hills School District, the same school district Rose II attended.

However, Sanders’ game status is questionable due to a hamstring injury.

