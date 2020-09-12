By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 920 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday and 25 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 143,805 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11, is 155,174 with 5,223 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 28,365 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Friday.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,862.

There are 1,664,000 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

The state health department numbers show there are 21,844 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 4,742 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 26,586. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,293 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,056 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

