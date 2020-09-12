Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn State University is reporting 272 new coronavirus cases at the main campus as of Friday.
The new reports brings the total number of campus cases to 688. President Eric Barron said they are closely monitoring the number of cases, but they are not ready to change from their hybrid learning approach.
Last week, Penn State said it was considering moving all learning to a remote model amid spiking COVID-19 cases on campus.
You must log in to post a comment.