KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic worked hard through five innings to earn his first major league win as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 for their fourth straight victory.

Bubic improved to 1-5. He faced baserunners in every inning, but only allowed one run on six hits in five innings.

The 23-year-old lefty won in his eighth big league start.

He walked two and struck out six.

Royals star catcher Salvador Perez came off the injured list and hit a double and single.

He had missed the last 20 games with fluid on his left eye.

