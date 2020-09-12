By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KANSAS CITY (KDKA) — The status of the Pittsburgh Pirates away game tonight is unclear.

The Pirates are playing against the Kansas City Royals at the Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium. The stadium is part of the Truman Sports Complex, which, as of 1 p.m. Saturday, was closed.

Kansas City Police tweeted that the parking lots and entrances to the stadium complex were closed as they were “investigating an armed person in the parking lot.” They said at that time, no events were happening.

An MLB insider said that the game was delayed and that the Pirates were in their hotel while waiting for the situation to be resolved.

Pirates are delayed at team hotel in KC as there’s a standoff with a shooting suspect in the Arrowhead parking lot adjacent to Royals Stadium. Team is on hold, understandably. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 12, 2020

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.