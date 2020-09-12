By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KANSAS CITY (KDKA) — The status of the Pittsburgh Pirates away game Saturday was unclear for a period of time after police had to investigate a potential threat nearby the stadium where they were scheduled to play.

The Pirates played against the Kansas City Royals at the Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium. The stadium is part of the Truman Sports Complex, which, as of 1 p.m. Saturday, was temporarily closed.

Kansas City Police tweeted that the parking lots and entrances to the stadium complex were closed as they were “investigating an armed person in the parking lot.” They said at that time, no events were happening.

An MLB insider, Jon Heyman, said that the game was delayed and that the Pirates were in their hotel while waiting for the situation to be resolved.

Pirates are delayed at team hotel in KC as there’s a standoff with a shooting suspect in the Arrowhead parking lot adjacent to Royals Stadium. Team is on hold, understandably. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 12, 2020

Jon Heyman then later tweeted an update saying the person had been apprehended around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Update: The shooting suspect at the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot is in custody — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 12, 2020

The Pirates and Royals game proceeded as scheduled. Pirates lost to the Royals 7-4 on Saturday.

