PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be comfortable, much warmer than yesterday with more sunshine, and a high right around 80 degrees.
Rain arrives overnight and continues through the day on Sunday with possible thunderstorms.
No severe weather is expected tomorrow, and I think the rain we see may help out the areas that are still abnormally dry right now.
High temperatures this weekend will be a little above average right around 80 degrees, but Sunday will be more humid.
Once that area of low pressure moves out, we will be very comfortable with sunshine for the start of the work week with high temperatures in the mid-70s!
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.