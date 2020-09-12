CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases, Countywide Total Tops 11,000 And Death Toll Reaches 360
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Mary Ours!By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Mary Ours, Pittsburgh Weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be comfortable, much warmer than yesterday with more sunshine, and a high right around 80 degrees.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Rain arrives overnight and continues through the day on Sunday with possible thunderstorms.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

No severe weather is expected tomorrow, and I think the rain we see may help out the areas that are still abnormally dry right now.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

High temperatures this weekend will be a little above average right around 80 degrees, but Sunday will be more humid.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Once that area of low pressure moves out, we will be very comfortable with sunshine for the start of the work week with high temperatures in the mid-70s!

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments