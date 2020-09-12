By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt Panthers’ defensive end Rashad Weaver will not play in today’s season opener, according to tweets from the player on Saturday.

Weaver tweeted Saturday morning that he had reportedly received conflicting COVID-19 test results from various companies over the course of the week.

-Company 1 says I’m positive Sunday

-Company 2 says I’m negative Wednesday

-Company 1 says Im positive Thursday

-Company 3 says I’m negative Friday It’s not adding up. 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ lets call it spade for spade. Company 1 the common denominator. They playing with my money. — Rashad Weaver (@R_Weaver17) September 12, 2020

“Missed all season heck let’s add one more game to it no big deal lol. see y’all next week!” Weaver tweeted shortly afterward.

Missed all season heck let’s add one more game to it no big deal lol. see y’all next week! ✌🏾 #H2P — Rashad Weaver (@R_Weaver17) September 12, 2020

The University of Pittsburgh has not confirmed this report as of early Saturday afternoon.

The Pitt Panthers are scheduled to face off against the Austin Peay Governors at 4 p.m. Saturday at Heinz Field. This will mark the start of the 131st football season for the University of Pittsburgh.