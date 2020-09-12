CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 100 More Cases, Countywide Total Tops 11,000 And Death Toll Reaches 360
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt Panthers’ defensive end Rashad Weaver will not play in today’s season opener, according to tweets from the player on Saturday.

Weaver tweeted Saturday morning that he had reportedly received conflicting COVID-19 test results from various companies over the course of the week.

“Missed all season heck let’s add one more game to it no big deal lol. see y’all next week!” Weaver tweeted shortly afterward.

The University of Pittsburgh has not confirmed this report as of early Saturday afternoon.

The Pitt Panthers are scheduled to face off against the Austin Peay Governors at 4 p.m. Saturday at Heinz Field. This will mark the start of the 131st football season for the University of Pittsburgh.

