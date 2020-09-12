By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a cornerstone of Pittsburgh and Smallman Street.
Today, Smallman Street Deli stepped up to help Pam Surano and her daughter Mary by donating 50% of its sales to them.
Mary suffered a serious spinal injury a couple of weekends ago and is currently unable to walk.
Jeff Cohen, the owner of Smallman Street Deli, said it was an easy decision.
“I can’t imagine what they’re going through, what the poor girl is going through,” Cohen said. “It’s going to be a long haul, so we want to help them. You can see, we’re getting people to come in here. That’s one of the great things about this city, people always want to help people from this city.”
Next Saturday, a group of senior girls from North Catholic will host a benefit car wash for Mary and her family at the American Natural Gas Station along Scharberry Lane in Mars from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
