BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — South Butler County School District has reversed its decision on a hybrid learning model this week.

The South Butler County School District Board voted to have secondary students return to the classroom in-person five days a week starting on September 21.

The district is asking parents to monitor their children for any COVID-19 symptoms, and, if a child is showing symptoms at school, they will be sent home and not return until they have either tested negative for the virus or stayed home for 10 days.

The district is also requiring that there only be two students per seat on school buses, and it is encouraging parents to drive their children to school if they are able to do so.

“Although there are many precautions in place, we are pleased to be providing the opportunity for in-person learning with all of the South Butler County students,” South Butler County School District Superintendent David Foley said. “We will be diligent at doing our best to maximize learning opportunities for a productive 2020-2021 school year.”

