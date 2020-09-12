CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 57 More Cases, Countywide Total Over 11,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Five drinking fountains were found to have elevated levels of lead and the hot water tank tested positive for legionella bacteria.
Filed Under:Lead levels, Legionella Bacteria, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, South Butler School District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SAXONBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The South Butler School District is working to fix two problems with the water system at the primary center and intermediate elementary school.

According to reports in the Butler Eagle, water from five drinking fountains in the building had elevated levels of lead.

They also found the hot water tanks in those buildings tested positive for legionella bacteria.

The district says it’s likely due to the buildings sitting empty for so long.

Comments