Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SAXONBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The South Butler School District is working to fix two problems with the water system at the primary center and intermediate elementary school.
According to reports in the Butler Eagle, water from five drinking fountains in the building had elevated levels of lead.
They also found the hot water tanks in those buildings tested positive for legionella bacteria.
The district says it’s likely due to the buildings sitting empty for so long.
You must log in to post a comment.