The President tweeted a story that raises concerns about mail-in voting in Pennsylvania.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – President Donald Trump raised concerns on Twitter about mail-in voting in Pennsylvania.

The tweet cited a Wall Street Journal opinion piece detailing potential election issues in the state.

“Governor Tom Wolf should not be allowed to defraud the people of the United States,” President Trump tweeted.

KDKA has reached out to Governor Wolf’s office for a response and we are waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman also took to Twitter earlier in the day, encouraging Pennsylvania voters to vote by mail.

The tweet shared a picture from President Trump’s campaign that encouraged voters to vote by mail.

Fetterman added, “We know it’s safe and secure, anyone who says otherwise is lying.”

