By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – President Donald Trump raised concerns on Twitter about mail-in voting in Pennsylvania.

The tweet cited a Wall Street Journal opinion piece detailing potential election issues in the state.

“Governor Tom Wolf should not be allowed to defraud the people of the United States,” President Trump tweeted.

“Mail-Vote Madness in Pennsylvania – The swing state is heading toward an election crackup that could draw the entire country into a legal brawl.” .@GovernorTomWolf of Pennsylvania should not be allowed to defraud the PEOPLE of the UNITED STATES! https://t.co/GmQ1v2NEs3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2020

KDKA has reached out to Governor Wolf’s office for a response and we are waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman also took to Twitter earlier in the day, encouraging Pennsylvania voters to vote by mail.

The tweet shared a picture from President Trump’s campaign that encouraged voters to vote by mail.

President’s campaign pushing Vote by Mail in PA + I’m here for it. 💯 Many more R’s VOTED for it than D’s. It’s so gosh darn 🟥➕🟦 it’s 🟪. If my grandma were alive, she’d be 💯 voting from her davenport. If you’d like to, here’s the link 👇https://t.co/aaO4Nh0VDJ pic.twitter.com/mVfTjHtqIo — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 12, 2020

Fetterman added, “We know it’s safe and secure, anyone who says otherwise is lying.”