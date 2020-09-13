CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 57 More Cases, Countywide Total Over 11,000
The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Rostraver Township.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two vehicles crashed in what has been described as a “head-on type collision” in the 1200 block of Rostraver Road.

According to dispatch, the two vehicles collided just after 4:30 p.m., and the crash caused the road to close between Callaway Lane and Indian Hill Road for a brief period.

The condition of the drivers has not been made available, but it has been confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene of the crash.

