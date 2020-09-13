Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two vehicles crashed in what has been described as a “head-on type collision” in the 1200 block of Rostraver Road.
According to dispatch, the two vehicles collided just after 4:30 p.m., and the crash caused the road to close between Callaway Lane and Indian Hill Road for a brief period.
The condition of the drivers has not been made available, but it has been confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene of the crash.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.